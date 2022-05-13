Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

