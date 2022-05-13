Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

NYSE DHR traded up $10.10 on Friday, hitting $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,877. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.