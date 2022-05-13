Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 1,787 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

OTIS stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $75.19. 19,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,235. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

