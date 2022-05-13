Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,280. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

