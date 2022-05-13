Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,619 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,856 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,059 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 82,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

