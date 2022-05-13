Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

NYSE PH traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.39. 4,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,218. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average of $300.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

