Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 9,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.