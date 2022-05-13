LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $1.50

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

