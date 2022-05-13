Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,504. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

