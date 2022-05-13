K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KPLUY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.00) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.16) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.47.

Shares of KPLUY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

