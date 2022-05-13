Kristie Burns Sells 999 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $13,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
