Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 693,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.