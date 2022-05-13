Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292,551 shares during the period. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $58,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $58.63. 426,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

