Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.24

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.24 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 4882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.