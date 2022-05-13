Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.86

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 8831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

