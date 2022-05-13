KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 577,473 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.