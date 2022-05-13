Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells $819,000.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.49. 73,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,132. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day moving average of $212.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

