Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 548,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,051,158 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

