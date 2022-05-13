Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,367.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $234,087.47 and $48,367.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00543578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 157.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,608.60 or 1.95611362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.