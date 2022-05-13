Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Trading 9% Higher

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.70. 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

