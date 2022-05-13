Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP Sells $60,080.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 832,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,801. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

