Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

