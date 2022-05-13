KickToken (KICK) Trading 17.3% Lower This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $492,116.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,477,987 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

