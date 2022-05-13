Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James raised Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.53.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

