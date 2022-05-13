KeyCorp Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $353.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $266.66 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $198.17 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.26.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

