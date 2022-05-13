Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KSSRF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

