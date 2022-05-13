Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Down 2.3%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.75. 55,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 892,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

