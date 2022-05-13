Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 670 ($8.26) target price on the stock.

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.46) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.57). The company has a market capitalization of £420.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 473.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

