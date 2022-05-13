Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 195,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,803. The stock has a market cap of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

