Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of K stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

