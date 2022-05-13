Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.45

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.45 and traded as low as C$15.20. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 27,534 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$178.26 million and a P/E ratio of -32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -161.40%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

