KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in April

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($91.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €79.00 ($83.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. 131,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,403. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

