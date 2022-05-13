Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $123.77 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Kava has a market capitalization of $410.86 million and approximately $123.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00007171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00114471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00291224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 190,895,628 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

