KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Chairman James P. Hallett Purchases 100,000 Shares

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 1,608,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.
About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.