KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Chairman James P. Hallett Purchases 100,000 Shares

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 1,608,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.