K21 Market Capitalization Reaches $6.57 Million (K21)

K21 (K21) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, K21 has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $87,419.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.00 or 0.99980394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00104518 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,277 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

