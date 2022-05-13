JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,585 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,904,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,415,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.17 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.