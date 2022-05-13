JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 850

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.92) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $621.50.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

