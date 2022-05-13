JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.41 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,207,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 95.35% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,410,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BBIN traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.