JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £132

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($166.44) to £132 ($162.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($186.17) to £131.20 ($161.76) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SPXSY stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

