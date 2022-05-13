JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,658,492 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,286,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BBCA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.39. 310,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

