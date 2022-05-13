JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.90

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.40 ($6.74) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

