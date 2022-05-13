JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price to €260.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.56.

ADDYY stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

