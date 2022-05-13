Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at C$4.70 on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$247.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$39.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

