Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.25.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
