Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

