Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439. Jollibee Foods has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

