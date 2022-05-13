Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.86. The stock had a trading volume of 306,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,359. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $465.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

