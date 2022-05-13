John Rincon Sells 11,977 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74.

IMXI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $753.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $22.86.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Money Express by 86.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 75.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Money Express by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

