John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $419.85

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.85 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.40). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.35), with a volume of 286,183 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 575.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.85. The company has a market cap of £549.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.