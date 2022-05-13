John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 8.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. 1,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 52,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
