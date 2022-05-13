John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 8.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. 1,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 52,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 31.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.