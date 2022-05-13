JMP Securities Lowers Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $20.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

SMWB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,060. The company has a market capitalization of $684.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth $198,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

